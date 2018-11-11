Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) PT Raised to $141.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

LOPE opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 256.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 239.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 132,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

