Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

GPMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “$18.48” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 93.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,443,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 303,217 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 285,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,878. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 28.78 and a quick ratio of 35.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

