Gratus Capital LLC Sells 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 150.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,066.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $980.64 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $760.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $95,276.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,621 shares of company stock worth $102,660,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

