Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLDD. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

GLDD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 597,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,534. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.25 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 675,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,727.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 262,946 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 807,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 251,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 205,172 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 685,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 128,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,968,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 75,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

