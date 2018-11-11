Gridsum (GSUM) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ GSUM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.78. 149,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,485. Gridsum has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gridsum by 53.8% in the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 912,060 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gridsum in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Gridsum in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gridsum by 155.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

