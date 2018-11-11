Grm Investments Ltd. Acquires 7,302,000 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) insider Grm Investments Ltd. acquired 7,302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$4,746,300.00.

Grm Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Grm Investments Ltd. acquired 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00.

TSE CS opened at C$0.54 on Friday. Capstone Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded Capstone Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.44.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

