GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on GrubHub to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on GrubHub from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $88.96 on Friday. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $69,058.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $507,255.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,453.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $8,670,611. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in GrubHub by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its stake in GrubHub by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 13,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GrubHub by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in GrubHub by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

