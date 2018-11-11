Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 987 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $115.16 and a one year high of $165.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

