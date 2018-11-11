Gs Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gs Investments Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/gs-investments-inc-cuts-position-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.