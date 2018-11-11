GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to report sales of $461.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $466.85 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $249.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.19 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. GTT Communications’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 399,854 shares in the company, valued at $17,993,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 327,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $10,833,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,318,392 shares of company stock valued at $128,448,440 and sold 11,417 shares valued at $491,901. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 148.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $62.32.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

