Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at $51,945,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $8,606,188.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,338.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,354 shares of company stock valued at $42,709,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-boosts-stake-in-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.