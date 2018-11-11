Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 24,600 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NBL opened at $26.52 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Noble Energy to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities set a $43.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

