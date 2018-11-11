Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,093 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $62,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.2% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $272,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other news, insider Ed Hays sold 45,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $2,245,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,354 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,188. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-raises-position-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.