GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Stock Price Down 6.9%

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $134.33 and last traded at $137.87. 773,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 453,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWPH. ValuEngine downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

