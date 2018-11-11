GWG (GWGH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “GWG Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the life insurance secondary market. It offers a variety of solutions for seniors who own life insurance. The Company’s services allow policyholders to sell, keep, trade or gift their life insurance based upon their needs today. GWG Holdings, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWGH. ValuEngine raised shares of GWG from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GWG in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.61. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. GWG had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. Equities analysts expect that GWG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GWG stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ owned 0.61% of GWG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

