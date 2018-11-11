GWG (GWGH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.93) per share for the quarter.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $2.61. GWG had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. On average, analysts expect GWG to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWG stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. GWG has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

GWGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GWG in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

