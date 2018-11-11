Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) PT Set at $21.00 by UBS Group

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been given a $21.00 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAIN. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $22.24 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 286.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

