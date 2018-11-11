Halloween Coin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (HALLO)

Halloween Coin (CURRENCY:HALLO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Halloween Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Halloween Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $352.00 worth of Halloween Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Halloween Coin has traded 63% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halloween Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02492867 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012264 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000459 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000683 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001253 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Halloween Coin

Halloween Coin (CRYPTO:HALLO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2016. Halloween Coin’s total supply is 264,678,458 coins.

Halloween Coin Coin Trading

Halloween Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halloween Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halloween Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halloween Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halloween Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halloween Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.