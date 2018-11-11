Hanger (HNGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,604,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,354% from the previous session’s volume of 110,354 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $18.95.

The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $262.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.07 million.

Get Hanger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/hanger-hngr-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-following-earnings-beat.html.

Hanger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.