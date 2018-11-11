Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.87 ($131.24).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €125.30 ($145.70) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

