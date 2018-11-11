HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $592.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.42. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 8.35%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, SVP David E. Tryder sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $66,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher K. Gibbons sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $66,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.