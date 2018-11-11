Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 582,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.0% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 12,425,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,303 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 128.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,575,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 40.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 366,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of HMY opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of -2.01. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

