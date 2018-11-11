Harvest Management LLC Acquires 4,100 Shares of Essendant Inc (ESND)

Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Essendant were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essendant by 31.2% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essendant by 31.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Essendant in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essendant by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Essendant by 9.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essendant alerts:

ESND has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essendant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essendant from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of ESND stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,270.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Essendant Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $17.08.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Essendant had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

WARNING: “Harvest Management LLC Acquires 4,100 Shares of Essendant Inc (ESND)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/harvest-management-llc-acquires-4100-shares-of-essendant-inc-esnd.html.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND).

Receive News & Ratings for Essendant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essendant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.