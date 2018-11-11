Harvest Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,520 Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. Dun & Bradstreet comprises approximately 1.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 148.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

