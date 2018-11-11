Harvest Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,500 Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

