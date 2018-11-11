Harvest Management LLC Takes Position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 26.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDTI opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $852,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,473.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,017.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,300 shares of company stock worth $2,545,983. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IDTI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

