Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €240.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €225.42 ($262.11).

FRA:ADS opened at €203.90 ($237.09) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

