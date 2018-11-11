HC Wainwright Analysts Give Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) a $9.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

ARPO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 489,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,684. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $21,555,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,648,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

