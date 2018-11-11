HC Wainwright Downgrades OncoSec Medical (ONCS) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONCS. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on OncoSec Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of ONCS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,778. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 2,073.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 954,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 1,303.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 221,916 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 2,614,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

