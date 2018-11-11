HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,943 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $701,411.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,079,086. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $144.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

