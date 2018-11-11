Head to Head Analysis: CVS Health (CVS) & Taxus Pharmaceuticals (TXSP)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Taxus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TXSP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CVS Health and Taxus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health 0 4 10 2 2.88 Taxus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVS Health currently has a consensus price target of $90.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Given CVS Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVS Health is more favorable than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Dividends

CVS Health pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Taxus Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. CVS Health pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVS Health has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CVS Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVS Health and Taxus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health $184.77 billion 0.44 $6.62 billion $5.90 13.53 Taxus Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 25,835.50 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

CVS Health has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taxus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Health and Taxus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health 1.65% 18.69% 5.61% Taxus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -1,076.15%

Summary

CVS Health beats Taxus Pharmaceuticals on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Specialty, AccordantCare, SilverScript, Wellpartner, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2017, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 18 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 83 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,803 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y más, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 37 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About Taxus Pharmaceuticals

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. manages and operates health and wellness stores. Its products include dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibers, proteins and sport nutrition items. The company was founded on January 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Little Neck, NY.

