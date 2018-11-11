Head to Head Analysis: Endava (DAVA) & Its Competitors

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is one of 38 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Endava to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Endava alerts:

This table compares Endava and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $293.10 million $25.55 million 33.73 Endava Competitors $2.09 billion $180.17 million 3.56

Endava’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Endava is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endava and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 Endava Competitors 242 971 1622 71 2.52

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A Endava Competitors -0.25% -31.90% 2.14%

Summary

Endava rivals beat Endava on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Endava

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.