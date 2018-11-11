Head-To-Head Analysis: MYOS (MYOS) & Its Competitors

MYOS (NASDAQ: MYOS) is one of 526 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MYOS to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYOS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS $530,000.00 -$4.05 million -1.83 MYOS Competitors $2.03 billion $140.19 million -2.04

MYOS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MYOS. MYOS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MYOS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS -883.55% -101.86% -91.68% MYOS Competitors -1,818.12% -76.45% -25.59%

Risk and Volatility

MYOS has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYOS’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MYOS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS 0 0 0 0 N/A MYOS Competitors 3757 10989 25009 830 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.00%. Given MYOS’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYOS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of MYOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of MYOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MYOS competitors beat MYOS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MYOS

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Website remusclehealth.com; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California to study the effects Of FortetropinÂ on skeletal muscle protein synthetic rate in older men and women; and Rutgers University for the discovery development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and performance. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

