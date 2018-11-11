Head-To-Head Analysis: OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) versus CTI Industries (CTIB)

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) and CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of OMNOVA Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of CTI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of OMNOVA Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of CTI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OMNOVA Solutions and CTI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions -10.34% 56.32% 4.37% CTI Industries -2.32% -7.18% -1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OMNOVA Solutions and CTI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 CTI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMNOVA Solutions and CTI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions $783.10 million 0.45 -$87.80 million $0.56 14.00 CTI Industries $56.24 million 0.25 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

CTI Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNOVA Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

OMNOVA Solutions has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI Industries has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMNOVA Solutions beats CTI Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Performance Chemicals segment produces resins, binders, antioxidants, hollow plastic pigments, coated fabrics, and rubber reinforcing products which are used in tire cord, polymer stabilization, industrial rubber, carpet, paper, and various other applications. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

About CTI Industries

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items. It also provides vacuum sealable bags and rolls of film for household storage under the Ziploc brand; vacuum sealing machines under the Ziploc name; and valved resealable bags for vacuum storage use under the Zipvac brand name. In addition, the company offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; produces and distributes home organization and container products; assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line; and distribute party goods. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, and party goods stores, as well as florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, and independent sales representatives. CTI Industries Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

