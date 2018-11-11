Head-To-Head Analysis: Z-Trim (FBER) versus Post (POST)

Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) and Post (NYSE:POST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Z-Trim alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Z-Trim and Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 N/A Post 0 1 7 0 2.88

Post has a consensus target price of $110.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Post’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Z-Trim and Post’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z-Trim $1.17 million 0.33 -$3.15 million N/A N/A Post $5.23 billion 1.18 $48.30 million $2.67 34.69

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Z-Trim.

Risk and Volatility

Z-Trim has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Post has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Z-Trim and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A Post 8.18% 10.41% 2.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Z-Trim shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Post shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Post beats Z-Trim on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Z-Trim Company Profile

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements. The company also manufactures peanut butter and other nut butters, baking nuts, dried fruits, and nuts; distributes cereals and snacks; and provides peanut blanching, granulation, and roasting services to the peanut industry. The company markets its products under the trademarks, including Post, Honey Bunches of Oats, Great Grains, Post Shredded Wheat, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Golden Crisp, Alpha-Bits, Oh's, Shreddies, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts, Honeycomb, Frosted Mini Spooners, Golden Puffs, Cinnamon Toasters, Fruity Dyno-Bites, Cocoa Dyno-Bites, Berry Colossal Crunch, Malt-O-Meal, Farina, Dyno-Bites, MOM's Best, Better Oats, CoCo Wheats, Weetabix, Barbara's, Puffins, Snackimals, Attune, Uncle Sam, Erewhon, Willamette Valley Granola Company, Peace Cereal, Sweet Home Farm, Crystal Farms, All Whites, Papetti's, Better'n Eggs, Easy Eggs, Emulsa, Table Ready, Davidson's Safest Choice, Abbotsford Farms, Simply Potatoes, Diner's Choice, Crescent Valley, Westfield Farms, David's Deli; Premier Protein, Joint Juice, Dymatize, ISO.100, Supreme Protein, PowerBar, Golden Boy, Golden Organics, Country Orchard, Weetabix, Alpen, Weetos, Ready Brek, Weetabix On the Go, and Oatbix. It sells products to grocery, mass merchandise, supercenters, club store, and drug store customers; military, e-commerce, and foodservice channels; foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retail grocery stores, and food manufacturers and processors; and foodservice and food ingredient customers through internal sales staff, broker organizations, and direct sales forces. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Trim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Trim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.