Head-To-Head Analysis: Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO) and Nomad Foods (NOMD)

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Zivo Bioscience alerts:

This table compares Zivo Bioscience and Nomad Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -$10.03 million N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.21 billion 1.61 $154.28 million $1.13 18.15

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Zivo Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zivo Bioscience and Nomad Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zivo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomad Foods 0 0 6 0 3.00

Nomad Foods has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Zivo Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

Zivo Bioscience has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zivo Bioscience and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -619.69% Nomad Foods 7.66% 10.21% 4.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Zivo Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications. It is also involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling tests that allow individuals to optimize their health and identify future health risks, as well as provides insurers, employers, and healthcare providers with timely information to intervene with wellness programs, fitness regimes, or other preventative measures. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to Zivo Bioscience, Inc. in November 2014. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Zivo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zivo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.