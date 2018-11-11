Head to Head Comparison: Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) and Gravity (GRVY)

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ctrip.Com International and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 2 9 6 0 2.24 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus price target of $39.93, suggesting a potential upside of 52.83%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than Gravity.

Volatility and Risk

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Gravity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.15 billion 3.41 $329.22 million $0.59 44.29 Gravity $132.68 million 1.76 $11.98 million N/A N/A

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 9.73% 4.72% 2.46% Gravity 8.86% 42.26% 20.74%

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats Gravity on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates a travel concept store in Dubai International Airport. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The company also provides massively multiplayer online role playing games. In addition, it provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. Further, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Additionally, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

