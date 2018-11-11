Head to Head Comparison: Imax (IMAX) vs. Eastman Kodak (KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) and Imax (NYSE:IMAX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Kodak and Imax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Kodak 4.07% N/A -2.44% Imax 6.64% 6.87% 4.82%

Volatility and Risk

Eastman Kodak has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imax has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Imax shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Imax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eastman Kodak and Imax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Kodak 0 0 0 0 N/A Imax 0 2 6 0 2.75

Imax has a consensus price target of $26.56, suggesting a potential upside of 38.49%. Given Imax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Imax is more favorable than Eastman Kodak.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastman Kodak and Imax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Kodak $1.53 billion 0.09 $94.00 million N/A N/A Imax $380.77 million 3.15 $2.34 million $0.18 106.56

Eastman Kodak has higher revenue and earnings than Imax.

Summary

Imax beats Eastman Kodak on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides production press systems, consumables, and inkjet components and services; flexographic imaging equipment, printing plates, consumables, and related services; enterprise services and solutions, such as a suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services that assist customers with solutions for their printing requirements and document management services; consumer products, including cameras and inkjet printers; and motion picture and industrial film, and chemicals, as well as licenses Kodak brand to third parties for a range of products, such as batteries, digital and instant print cameras, camera accessories, printers, and LED lighting products. In addition, it offers intellectual property licensing solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services. It also designs, manufactures, installs, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment; maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network; distributes and licenses original content investment, VR, IMAX home entertainment, and others; and sells or leases its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as engages in the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff. It owns or otherwise has rights to trademarks and trade names, which include IMAX, IMAX Dome, IMAX 3D, IMAX 3D Dome, Experience It in IMAX, The IMAX Experience, An IMAX Experience, An IMAX 3DExperience, IMAX DMR, DMR, IMAX nXos, IMAX think big, think big, and IMAX Is Believing, as well as the service mark IMAX THEATRETM. As of December 31, 2017, the company's IMAX theater network cover 1,370 theater systems comprising 1,272 commercial multiplex, 12 commercial destinations, and 86 institutional customers. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

