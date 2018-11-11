Head to Head Contrast: NIPPON Stl & SU/S (NSSMY) vs. Haynes International (HAYN)

NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NIPPON Stl & SU/S and Haynes International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON Stl & SU/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Haynes International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON Stl & SU/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Haynes International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON Stl & SU/S and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON Stl & SU/S 4.08% 6.69% 3.09% Haynes International -6.66% -2.54% -1.32%

Risk & Volatility

NIPPON Stl & SU/S has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NIPPON Stl & SU/S pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIPPON Stl & SU/S and Haynes International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON Stl & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.35 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Haynes International $395.21 million 0.99 -$10.19 million ($0.78) -40.27

NIPPON Stl & SU/S has higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International.

Summary

NIPPON Stl & SU/S beats Haynes International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIPPON Stl & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, such as railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, the company offers titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel sheets, shapes, plates, and wire rods, as well as strips, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, the company offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P. Haynes in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, IN.

