Head to Head Review: Computer Services (CSVI) and Yext (YEXT)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services N/A N/A N/A Yext -36.92% -91.20% -38.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and Yext’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $249.56 million 2.90 $38.83 million N/A N/A Yext $170.20 million 10.93 -$66.56 million ($0.85) -22.20

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 0 2 3 0 2.60

Yext has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.19%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Computer Services.

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Yext does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Computer Services beats Yext on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and eBusiness services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

