Head to Head Review: Electrameccanica Vehs (ECCTD) & Ford Motor (F)

Electrameccanica Vehs (OTCMKTS:ECCTD) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 3.88% 15.48% 2.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor $156.78 billion 0.24 $7.60 billion $1.78 5.27

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Dividends

Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Electrameccanica Vehs does not pay a dividend. Ford Motor pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electrameccanica Vehs and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehs 0 0 0 0 N/A Ford Motor 1 11 5 0 2.24

Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $10.99, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Ford Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Electrameccanica Vehs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehs Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. designs and manufactures electric vehicles. It engages in developing clean, sustainable and renewable transportation solutions that help fight carbon pollution and climate change. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The company's Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Panasonic Corporation of North America and Qualcomm Technologies. Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

