Head-To-Head Survey: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Abeona Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $22.39 billion 1.07 -$16.27 billion $3.93 5.97 Abeona Therapeutics $840,000.00 534.19 -$27.31 million ($0.66) -14.18

Abeona Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Abeona Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Abeona Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 3 15 4 1 2.13 Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus price target of $21.65, indicating a potential downside of 7.68%. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.78, indicating a potential upside of 186.09%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Abeona Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -54.67% 21.83% 5.01% Abeona Therapeutics -881.74% -23.02% -22.02%

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

