Hecla Mining (HL) Given a $7.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been assigned a $7.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 188.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HL. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

HL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 153.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.34 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 587.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 178,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 300,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,513,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,664 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,556,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

