Hecla Mining (HL) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

HL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 153.13 and a beta of 0.41. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.34 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13,731.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 34.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

