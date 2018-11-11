HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €67.00 by Independent Research

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.00 ($93.02).

Shares of HEI opened at €60.10 ($69.88) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a twelve month high of €96.00 ($111.63).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

