Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €115.79 ($134.64).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €96.96 ($112.74) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

