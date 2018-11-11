Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) CEO Bruce Lucas Purchases 9,300 Shares

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Bruce Lucas acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $149,451.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,963,950.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Bruce Lucas acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Bruce Lucas acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.36. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

HRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 49.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

