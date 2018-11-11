HeroNode (HER) Market Cap Tops $2.28 Million

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $89,269.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Token Store, IDEX and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00147370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00245407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $695.55 or 0.10893472 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,104,698 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, LBank and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

