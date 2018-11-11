Heroux Devtek (HRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.00 million.

Shares of HRX opened at C$12.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79. Heroux Devtek has a 52 week low of C$11.91 and a 52 week high of C$16.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRX shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heroux Devtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

