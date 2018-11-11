Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Receives $17.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,708,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,386. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $603,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 87,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,390,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,988 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,468. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 80,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 304,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

